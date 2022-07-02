LAWRENCEVILLE – Tony Antwan Atkins, 40, from Emporia, is charged with possession of a Schedule I, II Controlled Substance, driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal of a blood or breath test on June 26.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A.W. Connell was traveling south on Highway 46 just south of Lawrenceville and noticed a car traveling in the right lane. When the vehicle passed Connell’s vehicle it ran off the right hand side of the road. Connell turned around and activated his lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle turned on its left turn signal, slowed down to approximately 35 miles per hour, continued swerving from lane to lane, and continued this for approximately a quarter mile. With the left signal still activated the vehicle turned right into the Slip In parking lot. Atkins was the driver. Connell could immediately tell he was highly intoxicated. Atkins’ eyes were glassy, his speech was slurred and there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person.
Connell asked Atkins to step out of the vehicle but he refused, kept saying he was fine and right around the corner from his house. Connell heard some glass rattling and noticed he was sitting on two empty beer bottles.
Connell could see a jar of marijuana on the seat beside him in plain view. When Deputy Peter arrived on scene, Connell opened the driver’s door and ordered Atkins out of the vehicle. Connell noticed when he opened the door there was a plastic bag containing two white rock substances and a dollar bill containing white residue in the small pocket console located directly under the driver’s door handle. Connell offered Atkins a preliminary breath test and he gave a short breath sample and blew a 0.21% BAC. Connell arrested Atkins for DUI and transported him to the Meherrin River Regional Jail. He took Atkins before the magistrate and received warrants for DUI, possession of a controlled substance and refusal.
Atkins was held on no bond.
