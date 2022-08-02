Did you go to summer camp?
The boys and girls with Brunswick 4-H left for summer camps at Holiday Lake in Appomattox, Virginia on Monday, July 25. Malyka Walton, Associate Extension Agent, 4-H Youth Development, said the ages of the campers are 9 to 13. Teen counselors are 14-18 years of age. There were 60 campers and 15 teen counselors.Walton said she had three rules; no profanity, no bullying and use your best manners. Walton said there is no technology available at Holiday Lake but there were be plenty of activities. For some campers, it was their first time away from home except with family.
For more information about 4-H call the extension office at (434) 848-2151 or call or text Walton at (434) 637-8102.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.