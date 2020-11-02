After being employed by the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department preparing meals for the jail for over fifteen years, Gloria Jean Faltz was recognized Friday upon her retirement with a special luncheon.
“I just felt that we needed to show appreciation to her,” said Sheriff Giles. “She is well-loved by the department - part of the family here in Sussex – who treated the inmates and all the staff well. She cooked breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and if you name it, Gloria can cook it.”
Describing her years working in the department as “awesome,” Giles said, “Gloria was unique – kind-hearted, and very humble. She loved to cook – that was her passion - and would do anything and everything for you, on and off the job.”
Giles added that the department presented her with an appreciation plaque, flowers, balloons, and a cake at the lunch in her honor.
“It was all about her today,” he added. “Anyone who ate Gloria’s food could tell you that it was like a burst or explosion of flavor, and we always say, ‘If you name it, Gloria can cook it.’ She is a special person with a big heart. Gloria will be missed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.