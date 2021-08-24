SOUTH HILL– On May 20, the Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Foundation Board met and voted in a new member effective August 2021. This person is a valuable member who brings a wealth of experience and community connections to the Board.
Patricia Mahaney
Patricia “Trish” Mahaney grew up in South Hill to a family well known at CMH. Her father, Oscar Gulmatico, or “Dr. G.,” was a pediatrician, and her mother, Vangie Gulmatico, was a nurse in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit and Health and Wellness. Trish earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University, so she is familiar with the university affiliation. She followed in her parents’ health care footsteps and worked in mental health and hospital settings before changing careers to guidance counseling and community relations in the education field.
Trish currently serves as the Director of Community Relations for Kenston Forest School. An avid photographer, she has experience with developing content for social media and websites. She also organizes events and manages annual giving campaigns. Her volunteer experience includes food drives, theater events and various fundraisers, including Dancers Against Cancer with Dance it Out studio in La Crosse.
“As a new board member of the CMH Foundation, I plan to work with the other members to keep and expand the many service lines available at VCU Health CMH,” Trish said.
Director of Marketing and Development Ken Kurz said, “The CMH Foundation gives about a million dollars to VCU Health CMH each year through money raised from donors. That’s a tremendous amount for this rural town and we are very proud of our generous community supporters.”
Trish married her high school sweetheart, John B. Mahaney, Jr., whose mother was a nurse supervisor at CMH, Ann Mahaney. His father, John B. Mahaney, Sr., is a strong supporter of the CMH Foundation. Trish and John have been residents of Kenbridge in Lunenburg County for the past 19 years. They have two daughters: Mya will be attending James Madison University in the fall, and Hanna will be a Junior at Kenston Forest School. The Mahaneys live in John’s family’s historical farmhouse dating back to 1771.
Other Board Members and Officers
The officers of the CMH Board of Directors for the 2021-22 fiscal year are: Chairman William Solari, Vice Chair Sandra Hubbard, Secretary Cathy Hardee and Treasurer Ray Pittman.
Other Board members are: Sheri Sparkman, Carolyn Blackwell, Genie Rimon, Shirley Gibson, and Carrie Mills.
Kurz said, “We are so pleased to add Trish to the CMH Foundation board. She will be a great asset to further our mission. We want people on the board who want to roll up their sleeves and help us make a difference for all the communities we serve.”
