On Monday, March 14, at approximately 10:27 p.m., the state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on Palestine Road, east of Concord Sappony Road, Sussex County. Upon arriving at the scene, a Sussex County Deputy and the Stoney Creek Fire department were in the process of conducting CPR on the driver. The driver was pronounced deceased, shortly after.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the sole occupant, 60 year old Ronald Richard Blythe, of Stoney Creek, was traveling eastbound on Palestine Road, when he ran off the roadway into a ditch, and then struck a tree. Alcohol nor speed were contributing factors in the crash.
Blythe, driving a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe, was believed to be suffering from a medical condition at the time of the crash.
