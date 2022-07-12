A 16-year-old Chesterfield teen is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the June 27 fatal shooting of Monta' T. Gray, 23, of Emporia.
A thorough investigation by Greensville County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police led to the issuance of criminal petitions for the juvenile, who is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 27, the Greensville County Sheriff's Office received a shots fired call in the area of 299-18 Liberty Road in Emporia. When arriving at the scene, deputies discovered Gray suffering from a gunshot wound. Gray was transported to Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt thanked the community for assisting investigators with information that led to the arrest. The sheriff also thanked the U.S. Marshals for helping the homicide investigation.
According to a GCSO press release, the investigation is still ongoing, and more criminal arrests are expected.
"We encourage anyone with any information regarding this investigation, or any other criminal activity to please contact the Greensville County Sheriff's Office t 434-348-4200 or message us on our website," Jarratt said in the press release. "Information can remain anonymous. Continued prayers for all involved."
