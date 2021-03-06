The Garden Club of Virginia (GCV), a nonprofit organization focused on environmental conservation, historic preservation, education and beautification, has selected Andrea Butler as its executive director. In this role Butler works with the Board of Directors, member clubs, community partners and GCV’s staff to leverage the collective work and impact of 48 garden clubs and 3,500 members.Butler succeeds Lynn McCashin, who retired after 10 years as executive director of the organization. Butler has 35 years of nonprofit and corporate experience for well-known brands including US Airways, Price-line and the National Aquarium in Baltimore. F or the past 10 years she has held senior external relations and fundraising roles for nonprofit organizations in Richmond, including the VCU Massey Cancer Center, BetterHousing Coalition and Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia.Butler has considerable experience in strategic communications and working with the news media. She has helped lead fundraising campaigns and expand mission support, and has also helped orchestrate more than 50 special events.“The Garden Club of Virginia marked its 100-year milestone in 2020, and we are excited to have Andrea join us as we enter our next centennial,” said Garden Club of Virginia President Missy Buckingham. “She has the experience and attributes needed to honor our past while forging a dynamic future for our organization.”“The Garden Club of Virginia is a testament that women with commitment and conviction can create real change,” said Butler. “Its accomplishments are breathtaking, from restoring historic public gardens, conserving habitats, supporting Virginia State Parks, providing educational programs, forums and fellowships and hosting ‘America’s Largest Open House’-- Historic Garden Week in Virginia. A graduate of James Madison University, Butler is also an alumnae of Leadership Metro Richmond (2013) and the CIVIC Leadership Institute in Hampton Roads (2020).
The Garden Club of Virginia Appoints Andrea Butler as Executive Director
