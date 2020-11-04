From the pitching of the first tent through the capture of the cannon by the mounted dragoons, the Revolutionary War Reenactment at Chippokes Plantations State Park on October 24-25 was a rare treat, especially for horse-lovers.
Chief Ranger of Visitor Experience Kevin Koons, who planned the reenactment event right down to the unusual slant of staging the camp as being in the midst of one of the smallpox epidemics that were common at the time so that reenactors as well as attendees could be both masked and accurate for the times, said “We’ve completely sold out all our tickets for this afternoon. Having the guys on their feet fighting is fascinating to watch and so meticulously researched it’s like taking a step back in time. But when you add an opportunity to add the cavalry like we have today, it’s another whole level. This really is something you normally would only see in the movies.”
His remark was particularly accurate as Al Underwood, the dashing dragoon who led the cavalry through their paces throughout the weekend, does stunt work as well as training movie stars for roles involving horses. As passionate about the historical aspect of the event as he is about the horses, Underwood spent hours between battles answering questions from park guests, especially the younger ones.
“So many kids have never even seen a horse,” he explained. “I love talking with the little kids, and this is a wonderful way to introduce them to both horses and history. They’re so open to learning, asking really good questions about the events in the war and how the horses interacted with their riders.”
When he was not leading the cavalry in the battles or answering questions, Underwood also led demonstrations narrated by Bob Simpson, President of Horses in Action foundation, a combined Dragoon and Rifle company depicting Virginia horseman and rifleman of the American Revolution nationwide.
As Simpson walked from the camp to the area where the dragoons were about to put the horses through their paces thundering down the fields while their riders slashed cabbages in half with sabers and speared dangling rings with their lances, he explained the philosophy of the group.
“Many of our riders are active or retired military like Al,” he said “We do things a little differently that what people expect. “We’ve found that at reenactments like this, most people aren’t as interested in specifics about the horses as they are in the show, so that’s why we put on these demonstrations. We’re just all really enjoying a chance to come out and do what we love after being pretty much shut down for the last nine months.”
Back in the camp area afterward, reenactor Rob Friar said that this particular reenactment was special to many of the people involved because “so much went on in this area that people aren’t really familiar with. There’s a lot of focus on Yorktown, but not as much about the Lower Counties as Washington called them. And this is where everything built up to Yorktown.”
Greg Fisher of the 7th Virginia Militia, who worked tirelessly for months with Ranger Koons preparing for the event, looked up at the sun shining down through the falling leaves and said, “This is the best weather we could ask for – a perfect fall day. We had seven different groups working together here. Three guys even came down from Delaware, because you know the First Delaware served down here and they love to come where it all happened. And when we all get together, even if we don’t all know each other beforehand, we just blend into one group doing what we love. We had some challenges with this year being what it is, but I’m so happy with how it’s turned out.”
Park Manager Ben Richard said afterward, “I’m just so glad about how Greg and his group were so willing to work with us. There were a lot of stipulations we had to stick with to stay with the executive orders for COVID-19 Safety, and he and Kevin did all the work. We loved having this event, because it adds such a different flair to the program that we typically have here at the park. The history of park goes back 400 years, so we try to represent different aspects of the history and having the 7th Virginia and other parties adds to that and gives a depth for folks in our area and our campers.”
Koons, himself a reenactor in events held elsewhere, said, “My favorite thing about this was being able to show people the local history through seeing people actually living out that history.
Living history really is immersive and gives you a peek back into another time. This was just an incredible experience for everyone.”
