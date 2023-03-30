After an overwhelming show of support from hundreds of parents, Greensville County Public Schools has approved the opening of a branch of LifeWise Academy as early as fall 2023. The measure was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s monthly school board meeting.
This will make Greensville County Public Schools the first school district in the commonwealth of Virginia to welcome LifeWise Academy. As of March 30, no other school district in Virginia is known to have even started with the petition phase.
“We feel, by looking across at other states, that parental choice is huge,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “And this would give our parents another component of having choice.”
The official vote of approval by the school board was met with applause from those in attendance.
LifeWise Academy is a “released-time religious instructional” program, meaning that students are released from school during regular hours to be transported to Bible-based “character-building” religious classes away from school facilities. This is done in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling of McCollum v. Board of Education in 1948, which ruled that religious classes held on public school property were unconstitutional.
Released-time religious instruction was deemed to be constitutional in a separate Supreme Court ruling — Zorach vs. Clausen in 1952.
Greensville County High School culinary arts teacher Stephen Wells first brought LifeWise Academy before the school board at last month’s meeting on Feb. 13. By then, LifeWise had already gathered over 100 signatures and gathered a steering committee of five members, meaning they had already completed some of the ten-step process to bringing a LifeWise branch to fruition.
That signature list would eventually reach 191 as of Thursday, March 30.
LifeWise started in the town of Van Wert, Ohio in 2019 as a project of the Stand for Truth ministry. Over time, other LifeWise programs sprouted up throughout the state of Ohio, and the project soon expanded into other states, including Indiana and Pennsylvania.
LifeWise Academy stresses that its courses will take place off school property and will not require its partner school to spend any of their own money, and that they will obtain permission from parents before engaging with their children.
According to Dr. Edwards, participating students will take part in LifeWise classes once a week during times that will not interfere with the teaching of “core” subjects — meaning math, English, science, and history.
As of Thursday, it is unknown how LifeWise plans to transport students to its classes in Greensville County or where these classes will be held.
