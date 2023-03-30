-

Greensville County High School teacher Stephen Wells pitches the LifeWise Academy to the county school board at Monday night's meeting.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

After an overwhelming show of support from hundreds of parents, Greensville County Public Schools has approved the opening of a branch of LifeWise Academy as early as fall 2023. The measure was approved unanimously at Tuesday’s monthly school board meeting.

This will make Greensville County Public Schools the first school district in the commonwealth of Virginia to welcome LifeWise Academy. As of March 30, no other school district in Virginia is known to have even started with the petition phase.

