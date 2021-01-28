The City of Emporia receives its legal services from the firm Hefty, Wiley, & Gore, P.C.
The company currently receives $4,000 a month for its services. Recently, the Emporia City Council unanimously agreed, 7-0, to the company’s requested increase in fees to $5,000 a month due to the level of past and expected future service.
District 4 councilman Woody Harris said he is more than pleased with the service provided by company representative Eric Gregory and agreed to the request.
“An item came up related to the Emporia-Greensville ComprehensiveServices Act, and we were initially unable to get the school board attorney or county attorney to review the agreement with one of the vendors,” Harris said. “Our firm, at no charge over what we are paying in the monthly retainer, agreed to review that for us, (and) made corrections. (It was) a very smooth process. The other party accepted all the recommendations that Mr. Gregory had made.”
District 1 councilman Clifton Threat agreed with Harris’ assessment of Emporia’s services by the firm.
“They are really Johnny on the spot when it comes to a lot of questions that we have,” Threat said. “So, I echo that. Good call out there.”
All terms and agreements with Hefty, Wiley & Gore, P.C. signed in February of last year remain in the contract. The new retainer fee goes into effect on July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.