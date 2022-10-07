While the country is in the grip of World Series fever, your team could take the diamond at the same time while raising money for a good cause.
Emporia-Greensville’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU), located at Hicksford Avenue, is hosting a fundraiser softball tournament to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at EGRA Park.
The teams for the tournament will be co-ed, and each team must include at least five female players. In addition, a team must put at least four female players on the field at the same time. According to someone from the FVSAU, at least two teams have signed up as of Monday afternoon.
Games will commence at 9 a.m. The cost of entry for each team is $75, while spectators will pay $5 per car to attend. There will also be games of cornhole and face-painting during the games. Face-painting will cost $1, while each game of cornhole will cost $4.
After the conclusion of play, there will be trophies awarded on the field for both the winner and the runner-up of the tournament.
For more info or to register your team, contact the FVSAU at (434) 348-0100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.