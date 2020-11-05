Suppose you live in the City of Emporia and notice your water service is not working. In that case, it’s likely only a 15-30 minute temporary disruption.
Pedal Valves, Inc. is currently replacing old water meters with new AMI water meters throughout the City. According to City officials, the new system allows accurate data collection of water use throughout the municipality.
In a press release from City Manager William Johnson, the new meters’ benefits include the elimination of estimated billing, prevention of recording errors, and the ability to detect leaks in the water system.
City staff and the City Council have been seeking a solution to replace the aging water meters for three years. Water meters have a life expectancy of 12-15 years with a sometimes-diminishing measuring accuracy as they age.
The City will notify Emporia residents in advance with a customer notification letter and in person before installing the new water meter.
Should you have any questions about the water meter replacements, call City Public Services Director Melvin Prince at 434-634-4500, by email at m.prince@ci.emporia.va.us or the City website www.ci.emporia.vaus/public-utilities.
The City of Emporia has more than 2,600 water meters dispersed throughout the municipality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.