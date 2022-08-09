Petersburg police, along with the United States Marshals, arrested third suspect, a 16-year-old of Hopewell in connection to the death of 19-year-old Toni Knight. The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Monday, August 1, police and U.S. Marshals also arrested 20-year-old Jesiah Flowers of Hopewell on similar charges. Two days after the shooting, Petersburg Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Delvin Mitchell with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the deadly shooting.
Toni Charmaine Knight, 19, of Dinwiddie County, was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived at the 100 block of Perry Street at around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. Knight along with two of her nieces were just returning to her home from grocery shopping officers said at Artist Space Lofts along Perry Street with her two young nieces when a group of gunmen opened fire. Knight got caught in the crossfire and a bullet struck her in the chest, killing her. Knight’s 12-year-old niece was also grazed by a bullet, but her injury was non-life threatening.
