Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 61 grants in 42 Virginia localities, including Greensville County Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year. The grants will provide 20,000 youth in urban and rural areas with agriculture experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, nutrition, STEM and leadership development. These grants and the projects they support also help youth gain a better understanding of food production and career opportunities in the agriculture field.
“Grant applications for 2021 reflected the return to in-person learning,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC programs director. “Projects represented a wide range of plant and animal educational projects—from creating urban gardens to learning to grow food through hydroponics to animal care projects for both small and large animals. We are pleased to have representation from pre-K through 12th grade educators from across the commonwealth.”
Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. For more information visit AgInTheClass.org.
