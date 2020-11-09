The Emporia Police 911 Communications Center has implemented the ability to Text-to-911 during an emergency. Text-to-911 service will be available for those individuals who cannot safely make a voice call to 911 in an emergency. This will be a valuable service to the deaf and hard of hearing community.
Testing for Text-to-911 has been completed in Emporia and is available with plans from AT&T, Sprint, & Verizon Wireless. Text-to-911 may not be available outside of the City of Emporia. If a text is made to 911 where that service is not available, a message will be sent back to the phone advising the customer to make a voice call.
Some situations when Text-to-911 is appropriate:
Deaf, hard of hearing callers, or individuals with a speech disability
A caller who is unable to speak due to a medical or other condition
Emergency situations that would put the caller in danger if making a voice call
Examples include abduction, domestic violence or active shooter situation
When texting to 911, follow these guidelines
Provide your exact address or location
Explain the type of emergency or help that is being requested
Be prepared to answer any questions that the 911-telecommunicator texts back.
Use plain language: do not use abbreviations, symbols, emoticons, or photos
Messages should be brief and concise
Texting 911 can be done by typing “911” in the field for a phone number. No other numbers need to be used. Texting should be done through your wireless phones text messaging service and not from third party texting applications. Text-to-911 does require an active telephone service plan with data or it will not work.
Remember, the best way to contact 911 is by making a voice call. Please only utilize this service in emergency circumstances where a voice call is not possible or safe.
The Emporia Police 911 Communications Center is excited to offer Text-to-911 service to the citizens of Emporia.
“The Emporia Police Department is committed to providing the highest quality of service to the citizens of the City of Emporia and this is exemplified by the latest technology of Text-to-911” stated Chief Ricky Pinksaw. In addition, Chief Pinksaw stated that; “all funds that were utilized for the text-to-911 were obtained through a grant from the Virginia Information Technologies Agency and no local tax dollars were expended in this project.”
