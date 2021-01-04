On Dec. 4, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced the priorities for distributing an estimated 370,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination from manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna by the end of 2020. The initial allotment of 72,000 doses went to 18 health care facilities around the state to “ensure coverage in every region.”
The first waves of vaccines will be administered to health care works, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities. The vaccine requires two doses administered three to four weeks apart from one another.
On Dec. 28, of the 41,709 vaccines that had been administered, only three doses of the vaccine had been administered in Greensville County, an area that still holds the highest rate of cases per 100,000 in Virginia. VDH reports that 6,203 vaccines were administered without being mapped.
From Dec. 23-28, Emporia-Greensville reported 27 positive cases of COVID-19.
Greensville County Emergency Services Coordinator Reggie Owens says two COVID-19 testing events are being planned for January, depending on registration and turnout for the first event.
