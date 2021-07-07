Hampton Roads, VA - Division V Troopers (area that encompassed the 7 major cities and 14 surrounding counties of Hampton Roads) participated in an on-going effort to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities in Hampton Roads during the 2021 Fourth of July holiday weekend.
As part of the national and state-sponsored program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impared driving, speed, and failing to wear a seatbelt, Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) went into full effect Friday (July 2, 2021) through midnight Monday (July 5, 2021). During this time period troopers summoned/arrested a total of 2673 drivers, 1089 citations for reckless driving, 12 arrests for driving under the influence, 75 citations for seatbelt violations, investigated a total of 113 traffic crashes with 1 fatality, and assisted 116 motorists.
Throughout the holiday weekend, troopers were not only busy keeping roads safe, but also arresting those wanted in outlying cities as well.
On July 2, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Honda sedan for traveling the wrong direction on Route 301, Greenville County. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit entailed with speeds not exceeding 35MPH. With the assistance of other troopers, all five occupants were detained. The driver, 31 year old Kea Michelle Wilson, was charged with driving under the influence and eluding/misdemeanor. Her male passenger, 34 year old Rashard Witcher, was arrested for outstanding warrants on file out of Henrico and Chesterfield, and was charged with false information to law enforcement and failure to identify. The other male and female passenger along with a 6 year old child, were not injured in the incident, and left the scene without incident. Wilson and Witcher were both taken to Southside Regional Jail.
