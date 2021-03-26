The Greensville County Sanitary Landfill isn’t pretty this time of year. It’s not a particularly attractive place year-round, but after a large downpour, it’s muddy, it’s bleak. It stinks. The landfill isn’t a place for those who don’t value a hard day’s work.
Lynn Parker has served as the landfill supervisor for Greensville County since 2019. After graduating from Greensville County High School in 2006, Parker enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. During his time in the USAF, he served as a heavy equipment operator – a position to which he attributes his love for large machinery – in the 819th RedHorse Squadron (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Squadron Engineers).
“While I enjoyed my time in the military and was able to meet a variety of different people and see many interesting countries, I was ready to be back home after my enlistment was finished,” Parker said. “So was my mother.”
He then returned home to Greensville County where he worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) as an engineering technician. Parker said his time with VDOT led him to several projects locally, including the I-95 bridge replacement at Exit 11 and the Rt. 301 bridge replacement at Country Club Road.
“After my time with VDOT, I missed the ability to get in heavy equipment,” Parker said. “So when the position opened up at Greensville [County], I jumped at the opportunity and have enjoyed it ever since.”
The role of landfill supervisor is a demanding one. Parker, along with a small staff, has a laundry list of duties for which he is responsible. This includes monitoring the operation of the landfill and preparing environmental compliance reports for the Department of Environmental Quality. Within those duties, Parker must administer the landfill’s budget, approving purchases and payments for operations. He also schedules maintenance for the landfill’s facilities and heavy equipment.
Parker says the COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes in the day-to-day operations of the landfill. He says the landfill has seen a noticeable increase in waste from the growing number of residents relying on home delivery of goods, resulting in more packaging waste.
This increase in discarded waste has created a higher cost of maintenance for the landfill, as well as more wear and tear on the crew’s equipment. Luckily, the landfill was able to acquire a new compactor and bulldozer for operations.
“The replacement of equipment could not have come at a better time,” Parker said. “We have been able to keep up with the increased quantities and minimize downtime and costly repairs, providing the best possible service for waste disposal for Greensville County and its surrounding businesses.”
Moving forward, Parker says his staff is working to replace the landfill’s scale house and equipment repair shop. Both structures have been in place since the landfill opened in 1987, and are in need of costly repairs.
“We believe that by replacing this facility we will be able to provide a safe hazard free environment to the landfill’s customers and employees while being able to keep landfill equipment in optimal working condition,” Parker said.
The role of landfill supervisor is not a glamorous one. It’s dirty and it’s often dangerous. But Parker’s dedication and commitment to service make him the perfect man for the job.
