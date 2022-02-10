February is recognized nationally as Black History Month. Last week Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey read a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month in Emporia.
Emporia-Greensville has its own rich tradition in African-American history. Many residents of the two municipalities may not recognize they are living in a time of a few firsts.
Carey recognized Greensville County Supervisor Belinda Astrop as the first African-American female board chair for the supervisors in 2019. Current Greensville County Clerk of Court Linda Edwards is the first African-American to head the office. Mary Person made history when Emporia citizens voted her into office as the city’s first African-American mayor in 2012. Previously, she was the first African-American female elected to serve on the Emporia City Council.
Carey noted some of the contributions to the community from other prominent African-Americans. Mortician Joseph C. Bond was the first African American to serve on Emporia City Council and the local NAACP branch founder. Local NAACP founder Charlie Stephen Thomas was a vital cog in providing an opportunity for the education of young African-Americans. He operated a grocery store across from Greensville County Training School to provide snacks for the students.
E.W Wyatt is the middle school for students in Emporia-Greensville. At one time, it was a high school for African American students. The school is named in honor of Edward Westwood Wyatt. He advocated for improving the conditions in school for students and was an educator to boot.
Carey named several other African Americans that left a positive imprint on the community, such as Dr. Willie Joyner, Charles Harris, and Etta Reavis. Carey concluded her proclamation by proclaiming Feb. 1-28 as Black History Month in Emporia.
