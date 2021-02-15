SOUTH CHESTERFIELD – Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Richmond District crews are hard at work cutting fallen trees from Saturday’s ice storm into smaller pieces and moving them to the roadsides. More than 1000 fallen trees were reported in the 14-county district after the ice storm, and hundreds of roads still remain closed.
“We’re looking to make a lot of progress Monday and through the week reopening roads,” said Richmond District Maintenance Engineer Sean Nelson, P.E. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, and we appreciate drivers’ patience and understanding that Saturday’s ice storm was particularly unforgiving in the south-central area of the Commonwealth.”
Once trees are cut and removed from travel lanes, crews will follow up in the weeks ahead and remove debris from the roadsides.
Tips for drivers
● Please do not move or drive around any road closure signs or barriers. Roads are closed for motorist safety and hazards such as fallen trees or active fallen power lines may lie ahead.
● If you see a non-functioning traffic signal, treat it as a four-way stop. Crews are working to restore traffic signals as quickly as possible.
● Report road hazards or inactive traffic signals to VDOT at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.
