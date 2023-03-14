At last Monday’s monthly meeting, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors granted Charter Communications a non-exclusive franchise to provide citizens cable service under Appendix C of the Greensville County Code of Ordinances.
The board agreed to adopt the new ordinance by a 3-1 vote. James Brown, the District 2 board member, cast the sole dissenting vote.
The franchise is non-exclusive, meaning that the county reserves the right to grant a similar franchise to another cable TV provider such as Comcast if it so desires. Comcast, which markets its cable TV and broadband service under the Xfinity banner, already has some penetration into the city of Emporia.
On the county side, the franchise agreement was hashed out in large part by Planning Director Linwood Pope and county attorney Russell Slayton.
Charter, who offers its consumer broadband and cable TV services under the Spectrum brand, has already started making inroads into Greensville County. Last year, the county government partnered with Charter and other companies to expand broadband access, with Charter granted the right to build network infrastructure across the southern portion of the county (which includes places such as Skippers).
According to Pope, the franchise agreement has nothing to do with actual cable television, but was necessary to make due to Charter’s growing penetration in Greensville County.
“The Franchise Agreement...has nothing to do with cable TV service or past franchise agreements with cable TV providers,” said Pope. “An FA with Charter is necessary because videos downloaded by subscribers that have broadband on their premises.”
