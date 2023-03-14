-

County Attorney Russell O. Slayton (right) pictured during the Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, March 6.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

At last Monday’s monthly meeting, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors granted Charter Communications a non-exclusive franchise to provide citizens cable service under Appendix C of the Greensville County Code of Ordinances.

The board agreed to adopt the new ordinance by a 3-1 vote. James Brown, the District 2 board member, cast the sole dissenting vote.

Recommended for you