A bench was dedicated recently in Greensville Memorial Cemetery to honor the life of Brian Keith McDilda, who died on May 25, 2018. The bench was donated by Brian’s parents Ronnie and Aileen McDilda, and their daughters Melissa McDilda Bolton and Angela McDilda Boyce.
Carlissa Moss Clements, the manager of the cemetery, was on hand to receive the donation.
The inscription on the back of the bench reads: “May this bench give rest to the Body, bring Peace to the Mind, and leave Peace within your Heart.”
