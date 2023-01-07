Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was president of her senior class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
Now a Senior, the 20 year-old Surry native remains heavily involved on the SAU campus and throughout the community as the President of the Delta Mu Delta Honor Society, the Vice President of the National Association of Black Accountants as well as being a motivational speaker and the published author of Self Love…LOVESELF, a book on knowing your worth.
In addition, the young athlete, who was named 2020 VHSL Female Athlete of the Year while attending SCHS, smoothly made the transition from Lady Cougar at SCHS to now being a Captain on the SAU Lady Falcons Women’s Basketball Team.
Perhaps the crowning touch for her was when, shortly before Thanksgiving, Byrd was named Miss Saint Augustine’s University after winning all five categories - Best Interview, Best Formal Attire, Best Oratory, Best Talent, and Best Question & Answer – as well as the student votes during the competition for the title.
When asked how she manages to do it all, the remarkable young woman was quick to assign credit to two places: family, including parents Brenton and Chanique Byrd and younger brother Breyden Byrd who she described as “my rocks” and “the closest people in the world to me” and “my hometown, Surry, Virginia.”
“I’m so grateful for my foundation gained in Surry,” she said. “There is so much love in Surry, and it’s so peaceful. So I could always be myself, surrounded by people who embraced me. Whenever people ask where I’m from, I say Surry with pride, love, and a true passion for my home.”
“Our family’s roots started in Surry County, VA,” Byrd continued, “so it will always be my home – the village where it all started. I don’t take that for granted.”
“I learned a lot of things there,” she added. “Always treat people with kindness. Cherish every moment you have with the people you love, work hard and trust God.”
Byrd added that she considers SAU her home from home.
“I knew that I wanted to go somewhere that I could feel at peace, and I do here,” she explained. “There are so many opportunities, both academic and athletic. And I can be myself here, too. I have met different people who have impacted my life in a positive way – grown as a student athlete and a young woman and to become Queen has been a dream as well. I just feel so honored and so grateful for this opportunity to serve as The 72nd Miss Saint Augustine’s University.”
Asked about plans for the future, after graduating a year early in May 2023 as a Business major with a 3.8 GPA, she said that her aspiration is to become Chief Marketing Officer at a Fortune 500 Company.
“I love brands,” she explained, “and how they connect with consumers and steps they took to become a thriving business – how marketing and advertising can positively affect the world in creative ways. That’s what I’m interested in.’’
“But wherever I go and whatever I do,” she added, “I will forever represent Surry County, VA. Surry is always going to be home. I thank God for his many blessings and I thank my family, Surry County, and SAU – everyone who has been so supportive. I’m really just a small town, country girl, who’s making a way! I feel like I was born to make a positive difference and I will continue to trust the plan that God has for me.”
