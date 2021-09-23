The Crater Health District is traveling to municipalities in its jurisdiction to provide free COVID-19 vaccines. Greensville County High School is the scheduled site from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
“The Crater Health District realizes the importance of increasing the number of individuals vaccinated in our communities and within school buildings, and we share with each school division the importance of keeping students in-person learning while doing so as safely as possible,” Epidemiologist Senior E. Katrina Saphrey, MPH said. “We feel like these vaccination clinics are another layer of helping schools and our communities achieve vaccination efforts.”
Crater Health’s September vaccination tour has already landed in Hopewell, Prince George, Dinwiddie, and Petersburg. This Thursday, Crater sets shop at Sussex Central Middle School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CHD is offering the recently FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine on its journey throughout the district.
Mask mandates for students in the classroom is one tool Gov. Ralph Northam implemented to slow the spread of the virus. The CHD is adding its vaccination tour as another piece to the puzzle in the fight against COVID-19. The vaccinations on the trips across the district are during school hours to assure students can receive the vaccine.
“We appreciate the partnership with our localities and school systems,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect our communities, families, and loved ones.”
The CHD urges citizens to follow current CDC guidelines by wearing a mask correctly, going by the 6-foot social distancing recommendation practice, avoiding large crowds, and washing their hands.
To find a vaccination site, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov/. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety, and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s and CDC’s websites.
