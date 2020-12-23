The deadline is fast approaching for City of Emporia residents to take advantage of a federal grant to assist in utility bill payments for water and wastewater.
The city received $33,204.16 in grant funding through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The project period expires on Dec. 30.
Emporia City utility customers seeking to take advantage of the program to offset utility bills must complete the required application from the Commonwealth of Virginia and meet the eligibility requirements.
Residential customers losing income due to the pandemic could qualify for utility bill payment assistance. Some of the qualifications include getting laid off from work or the closing of a place of employment. Other qualifications include a reduction in hours, a loss of child or spousal support, and staying home to take care of children due to a daycare facility or school closure.
The funding is for qualifying Emporia City residents for water and wastewater bills. Applications for assistance are available at the 201 South Main St. city office. For more information, call the city at 434-634-3332.
