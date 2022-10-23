Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the winners of the annual VA-04 Photo Competition. Rachel Clack from Charles City took first place in this year’s competition.
Rachel Clack, Charles City
“Congratulations to Rachel Clack from Charles City for winning the 2022 VA-04 Photo Competition,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “Each year, I am so impressed by the artistic vision and skill of the residents of Virginia’s Fourth. I would also like to commend our second and third place finalists, our honorable mention recipient, and all participants of the program. You expertly displayed the beauty of our district, and I thank you for your participation.”
Rep. McEachin also announced the following runner ups:
• 2nd Place: Elizabeth Johnson, Henrico
• 3rd Place: Bruce Granger, Richmond
• Honorable Mention: Daniel Jones, Petersburg
The VA-04 Photography Contest challenges constituents to submit photographs of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District. The competition is open to all residents of the district, regardless of age, and the winner’s photograph will be displayed in Rep. McEachin’s congressional offices and on his social media platforms.
