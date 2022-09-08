JARRATT —Anytime a new business comes to the tiny town of Jarratt, it is a cause for celebration. This October, Jarratt will receive a shiny new barbecue restaurant which promises to be the town’s center of entertainment.
OG Ribs and BBQ plans officially open its doors on Saturday, Oct. 1, and will offer a menu that includes ribs, pulled port, chicken, and gyros. It will open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The restaurant is located at 118 Jarratt Ave., which was once the site of Britt’s Eat On the Go.
The owner, Petersburg resident Marlow Jones, has experience in the culinary arts, having operated a food truck for the past five years. However, this will be his first physical, brick-and-mortar restaurant. The name of the restaurant is partially inspired by the man who gave Jones his grounding in barbecue, Roger Geter. The “O” in OG stands for “Obliging”.
According to a press release, Jones considered himself an “ok” cook until Geter put him through a month-long “ribs and BBQ boot camp” which honed his skills. Afterwards, sales at Jones’ food truck skyrocketed, and he began cooking and serving food at events such as the NHRA races at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie, Virginia.
“I went from selling one rack of ribs a week to at least a half a case a day, and today I can triple that if I wanted to,” wrote Jones. “He gave me a skill that would feed myself, my family and all of you for a lifetime.”
On Monday, Aug. 22, Jones uploaded a Facebook Live video in which he gave a tour of his new restaurant, which is very close to finished. The walls of the space are adorned with murals celebrating the town of Jarratt. Outside the restaurant, there is a space set aside for entertainment such as live music, karaoke, and open-mike nights.
“The town of Jarratt is so amazing to welcome me here and to have me here, and I just can’t wait to start barbecuing for you guys,” said Jones.
Aside from his restaurant endeavors, Jones is just as well-known in Virginia for his work as a firefighter, and now serves as Deputy Fire Marshal for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs. Until 2017, he served in some capacity for the City of Petersburg’s rescue services — first as a firefighter, then as an assistant fire marshal.
Jones also (unsuccessfully) ran for city office in Petersburg in 2020.
