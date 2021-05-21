Southside Community Corrections is looking for a Pretrial & Probation Intern for the upcoming summer. The intern chosen will shadow the SSCC director, probation and pretrial officers to experience what they do on a daily basis. They will also go to court with SSCC staff to sit in on the legal process from intake to case resolutions.
SSCC Director Yolanda Hines said the internship is a great opportunity for Southside Virginia Community College criminal justice students to immerse themselves in the criminal justice field.
“What people think about when you say ‘criminal justice’ are often just the police and jail,” Hines said, “but there is a much larger group of individuals who work together to reduce recidivism. Our agency seeks to reduce the jail population by supervising defendants through [pretrial] so they can remain productive through employment and seeking treatment they need. Through probation, we can address issues such as mental health, addiction and employment. This helps break that cycle of coming in and out of jail.”
Hines added that the ideal applicants are those seeking a career in law enforcement or social work. They should have a strong work ethic and understand how their leadership can impact their community. Traits such as these are what have allowed SSCC to reach a public safety record of 97%.
“If you have a desire to really change someone’s life this is a great way to have an impact,” Hines said. “We have seen someone struggling with mental illness and drug addiction and after being on probation and addressing their issues they are now working and living independently in society. It is through the collective efforts of the stakeholders that we break that cycle.”
Anyone interested in applying for the Pretrial & Probation Summer Internship must be a high school graduate or have obtained their GED, and be enrolled in an accredited college or university.
