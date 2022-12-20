Today, Virginia District 4 voters are in the process of choosing their candidate to represent the Democratic Party for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Feb. 21 special election. The seat opened when fourth-term Congressman A. Donald McEachin died of complications of colorectal cancer on Nov. 28.
The polls for today’s firehouse caucus are open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. State Senators Jennifer McClellan, Va. 9th, and Joe Morrissey, Va. 16th are on the ballot, as is former 63rd District Virginia State Delegate Joseph Preston. The winner of today’s caucus will face Republican Leon Benjamin. Benjamin won the Republican Caucus on Saturday.
The voting sites for today’s primary are he Brunswick Conference Center, 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville, Dogtown Dance Studio, 109 W 15th St., Richmond, IBEW Local 666, 1390 E Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 444 Halifax St., Petersburg, Diversity Richmond,1407 Sherwood Ave, Surry Parks & Recreation Center, Enos Farm Drive, Surry, and the Charles City Government Center, 10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.