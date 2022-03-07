At last week's school board meeting, Greensville County Public Schools authorized a special, one-time technology audit to upgrade critical cybersecurity measures and back up the schools’ servers.
This is in response to a cyber-attack that the school district suffered in mid-September 2021 which briefly knocked GCPS’ online portal and telephone system offline. According to cybersecurity blog data-breaches.net, the culprit of the attack was most likely a Russian-based ransomware group named Grief — formerly known as DoppelPaymer.
“Cybersecurity is real,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “We must take precautions, making sure that we back up all servers and making sure that we have cutting-edge technology.”
Millennium Enterprise, an I.T. consulting company based out of Fairfax, will be responsible for performing the audit. The team will come onto school grounds repeatedly for the remainder of the school year and consult via Zoom and telephone.
Edwards stressed repeatedly at the meeting that he expects (or more accurately, hopes) for this to be a one-time thing and not a recurring issue.
At the same school board meeting, the board approved two more “wellness days” for students and staff, which will take place March 28 and April 15. Greensville County schools will be closed on those days and schedules will be updated accordingly.
“Wellness days” have slowly become more commonplace, as employees and students continue to deal with the heavy burden of returning to work or school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Greensville County Public Schools first scheduled wellness days on Nov. 22 and 23, just before Thanksgiving break.
The school board also authorized special “appreciation bonuses” for every member of Greensville County Public School faculty and staff, to be paid at the start of spring break. Each full-time staff member will receive $500, while each part-time staff member will receive $300.
As of Monday night, there are 365 full-time staff members and 51 part-time staff members at GCPS The bonuses will be paid through funds left over from staff that have not been hired.
