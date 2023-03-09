Miami player

During a game between Miami and Wake Forest in the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Photo by Nell Redmond/ACC)

 ACC
Miami survived a scare as the 2023 ACC Tournament's top seed Friday, using great guard play and a bruising inside game to outlast Wake Forest 74-72. The Hurricanes will advance to Friday's semifinals where they will face Pitt or Duke at 7 p.m.
 

