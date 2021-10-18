Virginia State Police investigate a single vehicle crash that results in a double fatality.
On Sunday, at approximately 9:52 a.m., state police were dispatched to investigate a vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 85 at the 32 mile-marker in Brunswick County.
Upon arriving at the scene, troopers located a 2015 Nissan Rogue with a New York registration fully engulfed.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed, ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire burning the driver and passenger beyond recognition.
No other occupants were located in the vehicle. The bodies have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Richmond for positive identification. The investigation remains ongoing.
