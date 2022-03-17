Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) were established in the 1930s to develop comprehensive programs and plans to conserve soil resources, control, and prevent soil erosion, prevent floods and conserve, develop, utilize, and dispose water. Today, 47 districts serve as local resources for citizens in nearly all Virginia localities.
Chowan Basin Soil and Water Conservation District is our local district, and it serves Greensville, Southampton, and Sussex Counties. Districts provide technical assistance for Virginia’s statewide nonpoint source pollution prevention programs with the implementation of the Virginia Agricultural BMP Cost-Share Program with DCR funding and oversight. Districts lend technical expertise for design and installation of agricultural conservation practices implemented voluntarily by Virginia farmers.
We also offer educational programs through field days and classroom programs.
The local District office currently has three locations; one in each county that it serves. District staff are located at the local Farm Service Agency buildings in Emporia, Courtland, and Sussex.
Chowan Basin SWCD is now accepting scholarship applications for high school seniors and full-time college freshmen that reside in Greensville, Southampton, and Sussex counties. Every year the local District offers two $1,000 scholarships to students that plan to major in a course curriculum related to natural resource conservation and/or environmental studies.
One of the local scholarship recipients’ applications will also be selected to be submitted to the Virginia Association Soil and Water Conservation District Educational Foundation for the chance of being awarded one of four $1,000 statewide scholarships in addition to the local scholarship award.
Scholarship applications are available at your local school guidance office or contact Jennifer Coker at (434) 336-6243. The application deadline is April 1.
