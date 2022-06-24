SUSSEX – The Cameron Foundation pledged $500,000 to support Sussex County in their efforts to provide universal broadband in their community. In partnership with RuralBand, Sussex County will receive the donation to support a project to provide high-speed internet access to 2,267 homes, businesses, and community anchor institutions. This project received a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative award of $4.8 million, and the total project cost is $6,575,463.
“Over the course of the pandemic, we’ve come to appreciate the critical nature of access to fast and affordable internet service. Much of our philanthropic work during this time – when we’ve directed more than $1 million in COVID-19 emergency grants to nonprofits, school systems, and local governments – has centered on this issue,” said The Cameron Foundation’s President, J. Todd Graham. “With the need being especially acute in rural Sussex County, this collaboration across public and private sectors will likely have a transformative impact on the county.”
Virginia launched the Commonwealth Connect Fund, a multi-million-dollar capital campaign to match corporate and philanthropic donors with localities still needing resources to expand broadband infrastructure. The fund does not receive pledges directly, but rather connects localities that are seeking broadband grants with donors. To date, over $1.5 million has been pledged to connect communities across the Commonwealth.
“Sussex County is grateful for The Cameron Foundation’s generosity through the Commonwealth Connect Fund,” said Susan Seward, Chair of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors. “This gift was instrumental in leveraging the necessary VATI funding for Sussex County to attain universal broadband coverage, which the challenges emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic have underscored as an essential resource – akin to other basic infrastructure that many of us otherwise take for granted. We are very excited by the opportunities this will bring to our community!”
"We are excited to see both private and philanthropic sectors recognizing the need for broadband access and working together to deliver those critical services to their communities," said Bryan Horn, Director of DHCD. "Their investments will advance us further towards the goal of achieving universal broadband coverage for all Virginians, and we look forward to seeing the measurable results stemming from thousands of homes, businesses and community hubs gaining access to this vital infrastructure."
If you are interested in pledging to the Commonwealth Connect Fund, contact commonwealthconnect@governor.virginia.gov.
