VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Since the start of the pandemic, catalytic converter theft has been on the rise, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).
“We have seen more and more motorists become victims of this opportunistic crime,” said Chad Pence, AAA Tidewater vice president of automotive services. “With the dramatic increase across the nation as well as the commonwealth, there is no better time to take some proactive measures to protect your vehicle.”
Catalytic converters are devices that are attached to a car’s exhaust system. They convert the toxic exhaust that is emitted from a car’s engine into a less harmful gas. To make catalytic converters work, manufacturers use precious metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium. These precious metals are what catch the eyes of thieves.
According to the NICB, in the US there were 108 catalytic converter thefts per month on average in 2018, 282 average monthly thefts in 2019, and 1,203 average thefts per month in 2020. While these numbers continue to rise, here are some steps AAA advises motorists to take so they are not the next victim:
• Park in a garage or other secure area when available.
• If you must park on the road or in a driveway, make sure you are able to park by a streetlight or camera.
• Always make sure that your car is locked and has functioning alarms.
• Get your VIN etched on your catalytic converter. This will not stop thieves from taking it but is a deterrent.
Taking these preventative steps could help save drivers from having to spend $1,000-$3,000 on new parts and labor to repair their car.
If motorists find they have fallen victim to catalytic converter theft, they should contact local law enforcement as well as their insurer as this theft is sometimes covered.
