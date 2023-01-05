Several states, including Virginia, raised their minimum wages starting this year. In Virginia law, the rate increased to $12 per hour. The previous minimum wage rate was $1. Virginia's minimum wage increase is part of a law passed in 2020 that raised the minimum wage gradually until it reaches $15 an hour in 2026.
Although many look forward to the desperately needed commonwealth’s minimum wage increase, some business owners are concerned with how the increase can negatively impact their businesses. Many have attested to still having difficulty attempting to rebuild their businesses after the Covid epidemic put a strain on them.
The expected schedule for Virginia's minimum wage increases is as follows:
- From January 2023 to January 2025: $12
- From January 2025 to January 2026: $13.50
- From January 2026 to January 2027: $15
Virginia isn’t the only state seeing this increase. In total, 27 states will see a minimum wage increase in the new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.