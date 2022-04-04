EBONY – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery of Ebony General Store located at the intersection of Robinson Ferry Road on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Captain Brad Evans said the call was received around 7 a.m. and deputies and investigators were immediately dispatched to the location to secure the scene and recover any possible evidence. The suspect was described as a slender black male, medium height, wearing a black/dark gray sweatshirt and white shorts over black pants. During the robbery he was also wearing glasses and had a black mask covering his face.
The clerk stated that the male asked for a pack of Newport cigarettes and when she turned back around the male had a note saying “I have a gun, put the money in a bag.” The clerk stated that she took the money and placed it all in a plastic bag. The subject grabbed the Newport cigarettes and the bag of money and exited the store.
Evans said there were no injuries sustained by anyone during this incident and the suspect left on foot on Robinson Ferry Road towards North Carolina with an undisclosed amount of U. S. currency. Surveillance cameras at the store captured several images of the suspect.
Sergeant D. W. Medlin filed the report.
If anyone has information relating to this incident please contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133.
