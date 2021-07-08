Virginia State Police Trooper R.C. Duffer is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred July 4 at 7:24 a.m. on Interstate 85, less than a mile north of Route 903.
A 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling south on I-85 when the driver lost control. The vehicle ran off the left side of the interstate and overcorrected. The vehicle ran off the right side of the interstate and struck the guardrail and then a tree.
The driver, Adrian R. Reyer, 18, of Immokalee, Fla., died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.