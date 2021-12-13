The Riparian Woman’ Club was blessed by a special guest speaker recently, the Rev. Danny Byrd.
Byrd is a missionary serving the gypsies in the Country of Romania. The gypsies are not recognized as citizens of Romania. The teaching of the missionaries are their only hope.
Byrd said the Samaritan Shoe Box ministry which many in our community participate in means more to the gypsy children than any words he could convey. Stories he shared makes us all proud we live in the United States of America.
