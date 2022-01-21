SUSSEX COUNTY — Lions Club International acknowledges Hunger Awareness Month in January, and according Sussex Lions President Katrina Faltz this is, in part, because they realize that hunger is a problem without borders.
Around the world, their organization is focused on providing meals and nutrition for those in need, she said, “in hopes that one day no child will ever have to live without knowing when their next meal will come.”
Sobering statistics showing that one in every nine people is chronically hungry, that two billion people lack regular access to nutritious and sufficient food, and that one-third of annual food production is lost or wasted throughout the supply chain. This drives Faltz and the rest of the Lions in Sussex County and on an international level to stay vigilant in their efforts to help fight the hunger problem.
Faltz was happy to announce that “The Sussex Lions Club completed its second annual food drive, and it was a total success, thanks to our great community for all of their support. They showed up and showed out.”
“Mission Ministries-Sharon, Yale 7th Day Adventist Church, House of Hope/ Wakefield United Methodist Church and Pocahontas Temple all received donations of food from the drive,” she continued. “Plus we participated in the 24-I Lions "Bag Hunger" program, where we donated 25 bags of food to the Push Faith House, homeless shelter, and we are looking to make it bigger and better every year.”
