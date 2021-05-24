After more than a year of COVID-19 related restrictions, this fall the Richard Bland College campus will look and feel familiar to employees and students when normal campus operations resume. Students will be able to attend their classes on campus or choose from a wide selection of hybrid and online options.
“Richard Bland College is encouraged by the rapidly decreasing rate of infections in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to welcoming students back to campus in the fall,” says President Debbie Sydow. “To safeguard the health of our campus community, students and employees are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
Consistent with Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order and guidance from the CDC, RBC has lifted the requirement to wear a face covering on campus for all community members who are fully vaccinated. Those who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering in all settings.
Answers to Commonly Asked Questions
Can I still attend RBC with only one vaccine?
There will be no vaccine requirement to attend RBC in the 2021-22 academic year.
Are face covering protocols in place?
RBC has lifted the requirement to wear face coverings for those who are fully vaccinated. For those who are not fully vaccinated, face coverings should be worn consistent with CDC and VDH guidelines.
Is it safe to take in-person classes?
Many of the safety protocols detailed in the College’s Statesmen Safe & Secure Plan will remain in effect during the 2021-22 academic year. The College’s commitment to a healthy and safe environment enable in-person classes to continue without incident in the 2020-21 academic year.
