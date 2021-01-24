COVID-19 testing is returning to Emporia-Greensville on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Crater Health District is offering free COVID-19 tests from 10 a.m. to noon at 105 Oak St. in Emporia.
Testing is available to any individual age 5 or older. Testing is recommended for anyone with COVID-related symptoms or anyone who has been exposed to someone who has received a positive COVID-19 confirmation.
The drive-thru tests are offered through appointment only. Registration opens on Jan. 21. To pre-register for testing, citizens can contact CHD at 804-862-8989.
The last testing event held in the area was held at the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department on Dec. 18. Fifty-eight individuals were tested at the event.
Testing returns to the area as CHD is also working to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccines to individuals in Phases 1A and 1B of Gov. Ralph Northam’s statewide plan.
