WASHINGTON – The following statement was issued Wednesday by Rachel Cohen, a spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA):
“Senator Warner learned today that a close contact has tested positive for COVID-19. While Senator Warner has tested negative, out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance provided by the Office of the Attending Physician, he will be working remotely during his quarantine period.”
