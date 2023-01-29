Greensville/ Emporia 4-H camp is the perfect way for your child to have a new, exciting experience this summer while making friends that will last a lifetime. The 2023 Greensville/Emporia 4-H Jr. Summer Camp will be held July 17-21, 2023 at Airfield 4-H Educational Center in Wakefield, VA.
4-H camp teaches children important life skills to improve their independence, communication skills, responsibility, and teamwork capabilities. All of 4-H camp’s activities are focused on character education and positive youth development – from the nine-year-old who has never spent the night away from home to the teen counselor who is building leadership skills and serving as a role model to others. A variety of camp classes, afternoon activities, and special evening programs are great fun for all youth. Camp class examples include swimming, archery, riflery, leather crafts, arts and crafts, canoeing, kayaking, nature, outdoor living skills, cooking, fishing, robotics, sports, performing arts, and much more!
We know how important camping is during normal times. Campers learn and grow from the experience of spending time with friends in a unique camp setting. They develop new friendships, spend time away from home, work in teams, learn independence, learn to reach outside of their comfort zones, and learn many other important life skills. They experience the joy of summer camp and the personal growth that comes with it. We see the need for camp now more than ever.
See how 4-H camp has positively impacted the lives of our local youth in statements collected through a post camp survey of 2022 Greensville/Emporia 4-H campers and teens:
"4-H Summer camp impacted my life because it gave me the ability to improve my social skills and gave me the opportunity to learn how to work together with people. It gave me the joy of being able to bond and help kids with any problem they had and making sure they had fun while at camp was a real pleasure. I can't wait to go back again this year as a Counselor." – Counselor in Training
"Because of camp I now always have something to look forward to in the summer. 4-H camp has allowed me to make true friendships that I can communicate with throughout the year. 4-H camp is the best time of the year - it allows me to connect with friends in a safe environment.” – Counselor in Training
“Because of camp I learned I can live without my phone for a week, I can take care of myself, and I even made new friends!” – Camper
This year Greensville/Emporia 4-H will be hosting Jr. Summer Camp registration during the week of February 1-8th. The first day of registration, February 1st, will be open ONLY for prior campers. February 2-8th will be OPEN to ALL. Be sure to register your child early to reserve their camp spot before spaces are filled. Hurry, because the first 10 prior and first 10 new campers to register for summer camp during registration week will receive $20 off their camp fee! Additionally, any camper that brings a friend (NEW to 4-H camp) that also registers for camp within the sign-up week will receive $10 off their camp fee! You don’t want to miss out on these discounts that are only available during sign-up week!
Greensville/ Emporia 4-H Jr. Summer Camp is open to all youth between the ages of 9-13 years old. Teens ages 14-18 can apply to serve as volunteer Camp Counselors and Counselors in Training. The cost of camp is $355 per camper. There is a $5 price break for the second child in the same immediate family.
Partial scholarship assistance is available for those in need. Please do not let the cost keep you from considering sending your child to camp. We want to provide an opportunity for ALL youth to be able to attend summer camp if they desire to do so. Scholarship applications are available upon request at time of registration.
Registration will be opened until all camp spots are filled. A waitlist will be created once we reach our capacity. A non-refundable $55.00 deposit is due at the time of registration. We accept cash in the exact amount, check, and money orders. To pay by credit card, please register online at https://tinyurl.com/sagen23 and select “Greensville/Emporia 4-H Jr. Summer Camp.”
If you are a teen interested in a Camp Counselor or Counselor in Training leadership position, please contact Hannah Parker as soon as possible to express interest.
For more information or to register for camp, please contact the Greensville/Emporia Extension Office at (434) 348-4223, 105 Oak Street, Emporia, VA or by email hdp2513@vt.edu. You can also reach us on social media by searching @EmporiaGreensville4H on Facebook and @greensville_emporia_4h on Instagram.
