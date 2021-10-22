Award-winning country music singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley will perform at the Victory Fellowship Church in Emporia on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.
For nearly three decades, Mosley has won national recognition in the genre of bluegrass music, both as a solo artist and working with bands such as New Tradition, the Osborne Brothers, and the Farm Hands. According to his website, his songs have been featured on shows such as American Idol, The View, and The 700 Club.
Emporia will mark the last stop on Mosley’s ongoing tour of the state of Virginia, which will also see him travel to churches in Rustburg and Prospect that same weekend. Mosley is going on tour to promote his upcoming album, Small Town Dreamer, which is due to release this November from Pinecastle Records.
Admission to Sunday night’s concert will be free to the public
