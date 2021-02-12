The Meherrin River Arts Council Concert Series was humming along before the pandemic swept through Emporia-Greensville and forced the cancellation of the final two shows of the 2020 season.
COVID-19 didn’t go away, ending the 2021 season in its entirety.
In January 2020, the Meherrin River Arts Council Concert Series got off to a great start with the Texas Tenors, followed by Country Music star Rodney Atkins on Feb. 8. The pandemic first brought the postponement — then complete cancelation of the “1964” Tribute to the Beatles and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performances.
MRAC President Wilson Clary told the Independent-Messenger that the MRAC Board plans to have the MRAC Concert Series next year. With the COVID-19 vaccinations increasing daily, there appears to be a light at the end of the COVID tunnel.
The virus brought hardship and sadness to the Emporia-Greensville community. It also brought out the best in citizens pitching in to help their neighbors navigate this difficult time.
“If the Coronavirus has demonstrated anything, it’s that our communities are small but resilient,” Clary said. “We all have big hearts and truly care about each other.”
For the first time in more than four decades, Emporia-Greensville will not have a concert series. MRAC Concert Series regulars are hoping this interruption comes to an end when the calendar rolls into 2022.
