The Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club and Alumni Chapter will be having its annual Moses Clements Scholarship Dinner on Sunday, August 7th at Golden Leaf Commons in Emporia. The Scholarship Program is named for beloved local Hokie, Moses Clements, in memory for his dedicated work for years with the local Virginia Tech scholarship program.
Over the last 26+ years, the Emporia Chapter has provided over $55,000 in scholarships to local students starting their college experience at Virginia Tech.
This year, 8 local students each will get a $500 Moses Clements scholarship. The students are Riley Araojo, Chloe Bunn, Mary Conner, Ashtyn Dunn, Henry Moore, Uraius Obey, Wyatt Roach, and Ethan Skinner. Our chapter is so proud to present these scholarships on August 7th to these outstanding students. The students are graduates of Greensville County High School, Southampton Academy, or Southampton High School.
Our guest speaker for the evening is Virginia Tech football announcer, Mike Burnop. He will give an update on the much anticipated 6 game home football season to be held in Blacksburg in front of 66,000 crazy fans who cannot wait to get HOME. Mike is a Hall of Fame tight end at Virginia Tech. His insight coming directly from practices at Virginia Tech is highly anticipated.
The agenda for the evening will start with a Happy Hour at 5:00 PM, dinner at 6:00 PM followed by our scholarship presentations. During the Happy Hour, there will be a raffle along with a silent auction. The evening will conclude with an inside look at the upcoming 2022 Virginia Tech football program with our guest speaker, Mike Burnop.
Golden Leaf Commons is located at 1300 Greensville County Circle, Highway 301 North, Emporia, Virginia 23847.
The cost of the social and dinner is $30 per person with reservation and payment in advance. Reservations with payment at the door will be $35 per person.
Former Moses Clements Scholarship winners who are currently enrolled at Virginia Tech will have a price of $20 per person with reservation and payment in advance. Current student reservations with payment at the door will be $25 per person.
To make a reservation for dinner, please contact President Matthew Lynch at MJL21522@vt.edu and send in your check and reservation to Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club c/o Mike Roach, 614 East Lane Drive, Emporia, Virginia, 23847 on or before July 22nd. If there are any questions on the event, please call Matthew Lynch at 434.594.1052.
Our club has opportunities for sponsoring the 2022 Moses Clements Scholarship Dinner, including:
$1,000 - Dinner Sponsor
$ 500 - Social Sponsor
$ 500 - Bar Sponsor
$ 100 - Table Sponsor for the scholarship winners and their family (this is for the table sponsorship only; meals are separate and you will not be paying for the scholarship winner’s meal but rather just hosting the scholarship family at your table)
