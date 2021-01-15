January marks the 10th year of business for Twice Told Tales & Treasures, Emporia’s only true consignment store. The charm of the small store located at 327 Halifax Street is amplified by its equally charming owner, Leandra Latham, who has been around since the beginning.
“Some of my customers I’ve had the whole 10 years,” Latham said. “Sometimes people will move away or pass away, or they don’t have any more stuff to get rid of, but the ones who are shoppers they keep coming back.”
To celebrate the anniversary, Latham is offering patrons an additional 10% off all items in the store. The store already offers 10% off for seniors on Tuesdays, as well as a popular “dice discount” on Thursdays, where customers roll three dice and remove the sum as a percentage from their purchases.
The store offers a wide variety of collectibles and antiques, as well as clothing and premium jewelry. Latham said the store has the largest selection of costume and sterling silver jewelry in a three-county area.
Occasionally, customers can find designer handbags hanging about. Latham is also able to offer service to change watch batteries and make minor jewelry repairs when needed.
Latham said she has been blessed over the years to keep a consistent base of customers who not only buy from the store, but also are generous enough to give up items to be sold or to partner with the store in consignment. She said she is so thankful to all who have done business with her and the store in the last decade.
Latham said calling Twice Told a small business would be an overstatement, and that she likes to refer to the quaint store as a “micro-business.” However small the store may be, Latham’s selection was popular enough to win the Independent-Messenger’s Reader’s Choice Consignment Thrift Store of the Year award in 2020.
Like many small businesses in the City of Emporia and around the country, Twice Told was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely quieter than it used to be,” Latham said, “but things are comparable to what they were before [the pandemic].”
Twice Told Tales & Treasures was closed from the end of March through the beginning of August.
Now the store is open on a part-time schedule – from noon to 5 p.m. on even-numbered days, including Sundays.
