LAWRENCEVILLE – Keyaundra Tashea Canty, 27, from Danville, Virginia is charged with sale, distribution of marijuana and delivery of articles to prisoners on April 13, 2022.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:22 a.m. Lieutenant Jarrell and Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Lawrenceville Correctional Center for a report of an employee transporting marijuana into the facility. They spoke with Unit Manager Green who said Canty came through the security checkpoint and smelled like marijuana. Canty said she had smoke marijuana but she did not have any on her person. After speaking with Canty more, she admitted she had a joint of marijuana in her shirt pocket. Green said they would not call the police if that was all she had. At that time, Canty started pulling bundles wrapped in black electrical tape from inside her pants and her breast area. There were six packages on Canty’s person, approximately eight ounces of tobacco and approximately six ounces of marijuana.
Jarrell and Connell made contact with Canty in Investigator Winfield’s office. Canty was advised of her rights and agreed to speak with Connell. She said an inmate slipped her a note that said for her to meet a blue car on the highway close to South Hill. She could not give the exact location. Canty said she pulled in behind the car and the subject gave her the packages to take inside the prison. Canty was told that an inmate would approach her and say “the key to success”. That was her signal to give him the packages. Canty said she would not get paid until the inmate contacted the people on the outside and confirmed that he had the packages. Canty could not give Connell any names of the people on the outside or the inmate on the inside and the only description of the car she had was that the color of it was blue.
Canty said she agreed to do this because her grandmother is on dialysis and they do not have any insurance and they cannot afford her treatment.
Canty was arrested and escorted out of the prison. Prison staff searched her car and no other contraband was found. Canty was transported to the magistrate’s office and warrants were issued. Canty was held on a $1,000 secured bond.
