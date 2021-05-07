LAWRENCEVILLE – The 2021 Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Brunswick County Airport. The Taste of Brunswick Festival Planning Committee met in April and voted unanimously to proceed with planning the festival pending approval of permits by the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors and arranging for insurance.
Those attending the meeting were: Sheriff Brian Roberts, George Daniel, Lois Daniel, Dixie Walker, Julian Moore, Dr. Alfonzo Seward, Wendy Grimm, Michael Grimm, and Earl Blick. Wendy Wright and Shawn Lucy participated by phone.
The next meeting is Tuesday, May 11, at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick County Conference Center, 100 Athletic Field Road, across from Brown’s Funeral Service.
The committee voted to increase the fee to $50 for arts and crafts and $100 for food vendors. The prices increase after Aug. 31, to $70 and $120.
The 2020 Taste of Brunswick Festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Prior to the vote Roberts led the discussion saying that more events are being held as more people are receiving the COVID vaccine. He called attention to events being planned in Richmond and Raleigh.
The committee members wanted to proceed with planning the festival. Roberts said since no alcohol will be served no ABC regulations impact the festival. He said the committee can make every effort to see that best practices are followed regarding social distancing and encouraging those attending to wear face coverings. He feels that by October the trend to see a reduction in the number of COVID cases will decrease and the number of people receiving vaccines will increase.
Daniel said he believes the stewmasters will participate in the festival. Blick said Virginia Wheels will again host the car show that draws huge crowds.
The short-term challenge is to sell ads for the advertising book. In the past planning for the festival began in March. More people are needed to plan the festival. There was a discussion about holding the committee meeting during the day. Everyone will try to get more people involved in the planning process.
For more information about the festival call (434) 848-2728 or visit the website at www.tasteofbrunswickfestival.com.
